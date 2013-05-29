Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Morgan Stanley's real estate unit, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion for a global property fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. [ID: nL3N0EA0ET]

* Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is looking to sell up to 49 per cent of his 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in a deal that could value the company at $800 million, the Business Times reported. ()

* American Tower Corp is close to buying an Indian telecom tower company owned by a group of international investors for $572 million, the Economic Times reported. ()