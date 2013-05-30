Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Italy's Fiat is in talks for as much as $10
billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in
Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two
automakers' debt, Bloomberg reported.
* Morgan Stanley has told investors that its
struggling fixed-income unit will need to stay small in order to
improve the profitability of the business, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods is looking for
opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States
after a failed bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc
. "The global economic crisis has prompted many companies
to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several
deals," President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.