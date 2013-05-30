版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 30日 星期四 14:54 BJT

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Italy's Fiat is in talks for as much as $10 billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two automakers' debt, Bloomberg reported.

* Morgan Stanley has told investors that its struggling fixed-income unit will need to stay small in order to improve the profitability of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc . "The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals," President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐