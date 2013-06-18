Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-CBS Corp says CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 mln vs $56.8 mln in 2015 - SEC filing
June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable operator, confirmed on Monday that it has received a preliminary approach from U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc after a British newspaper reported that Liberty had put forward a 7.5-billion-euro bid for the company.
* Canadian oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc is exploring the sale of its shale assets in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, hoping it could raise as much as $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* SB Financial Group Inc files for stock shelf of up to $30 million – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ohB8aQ] Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage: