Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable operator, confirmed on Monday that it has received a preliminary approach from U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc after a British newspaper reported that Liberty had put forward a 7.5-billion-euro bid for the company.

* Canadian oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc is exploring the sale of its shale assets in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, hoping it could raise as much as $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.