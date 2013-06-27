版本:
中国
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen is in talks to secure a long-term supply contract with Russia's Rosneft in exchange for a stake in the company and a share in Mazeikiu, Lithuania's only refinery, Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday.
