Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a tentative $13
billion deal with the U.S. Justice Department and other
government agencies to settle investigations into bad mortgage
loans the bank sold to investors before the financial crisis, a
source familiar with the talks said on Saturday.
* Paylocity, an online payroll and human resources software
company, has picked banks for an initial public offering that
could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
* Office Depot and OfficeMax Inc are set to
receive regulatory approval for their planned merger as the
Federal Trade Commission has concluded the deal is not likely to
substantially lessen competition, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* A co-operative of smallholders plans to buy a 10 percent
stake in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
(FGV), the world's third-largest palm plantation operator,
according to a report by The Edge Malaysia over the weekend.
* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners
is mulling making a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion)
offer for G4S's cash-solutions business, according to Bloomberg.
G4S, the world's biggest security firm, declined to comment and
Charterhouse was not immediately available to comment on the
report.
* U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of
America more than $6 billion for its role in misleading
mortgage agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4
billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial Times
reported on its website, citing people familiar with the matter.
* HTC Corp's chief executive has handed some
duties to the company's chairwoman as the smartphone maker
struggles to claw back market share from Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Financial Times
reported.
* BlackBerry Ltd, the struggling smartphone maker
seeking a buyer, should be wary of any deals that would raise
national-security concerns, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena's leading shareholder
could consider selling all its 33.5 percent stake in the
troubled Italian lender, the head of the bank's foundation was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
* Deutsche Bank has started talks with some 50
employees as part of its investigation into possible
manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, a German
newspaper reported.