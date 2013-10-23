Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering a bid for JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodities unit, a source familiar with the matter said, a move which would dovetail with the Brazilian bank's plans to expand heavily into commodities sales and trading.

* A handful of buyout firms, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, are exploring a deal for all or part of supermarket chain Safeway Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could potentially shape up to be one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the financial crisis.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing an agreement worth close to $6 billion with a group of institutional investors to settle claims over shoddy mortgage-backed securities issued in the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the talks said.

* The owners of broadcasting masts operator TDF are reviewing two bids for the group's French unit that fell short of their 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) expectations, said several sources involved with the process.

* Italian insurer Generali is looking at alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Men's Wearhouse is looking to buy dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

* Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine next week from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate the Libor and other benchmark interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.