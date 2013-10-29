Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* National carrier Vietnam Airlines has placed an order for General Electric (GE) engines to power its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth around $1.7 billion, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

* The OSX-3 vessel, which Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is seeking to hook up to the offshore Tubarão Martelo field, is not up for sale, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

* U.S. House and Senate members have reached a bipartisan agreement to delay by at least four years a flood insurance rate hike that would impact more than a million homeowners, according to congressional sources.

* Turkey has asked the United States to extend the pricing on Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system proposal, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday, a sign that Ankara is keeping its options open in case its talks with the preferred Chinese supplier fall through.

* Shares in South Korea's Dongkuk Steel Mill rallied more than 6 percent on Tuesday, sparked by a media report that the steelmaker is considering spinning off its steel plate business.

* Iran is planning to offer international companies more lucrative contracts to attract at least $100 billion worth of investment in its oilfields over the next three years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.