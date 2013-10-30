Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz said Mondelez International Inc was doing too little to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a presentation given by Peltz in Chicago.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in high-end China restaurant chain South Beauty Investment Co Ltd for around $300 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice Department have hit snags in working out the final details of their $13 billion settlement over the bank's mortgage bonds, two people familiar with the talks said.

* Warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale Club is launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.