Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz said Mondelez International
Inc was doing too little to cut costs, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a presentation given by
Peltz in Chicago.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in
advanced talks to buy a majority stake in high-end China
restaurant chain South Beauty Investment Co Ltd for around $300
million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice
Department have hit snags in working out the final details of
their $13 billion settlement over the bank's mortgage bonds, two
people familiar with the talks said.
* Warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale Club is
launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi,
Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.