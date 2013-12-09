Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and CVC Capital Partners are among the suitors that have placed preliminary bids for U.S.-based Tyco International Inc's South Korean unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP is working on a mechanism that would allow its fund investors to exit Freedom Group Inc, the maker of the Bushmaster rifle used in the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting rampage, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* HSBC Holdings Plc is considering the flotation of up to 30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm, the Financial Times reported, a move that would help it cope with planned new rules that demand that British banks ring fence their retail arms.

* The owners of BMC, the software group, have waded into the battle to buy smaller rival Compuware Corp in a move that would create a $9 billion technology business, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. ()

