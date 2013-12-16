Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to
announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50 percent
stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100 million
pounds ($163 million), the Financial Times reported, citing
sources.
* U.S. insurer American International Group is
valuing its aircraft-leasing business, which it is in talks to
sell to AerCap Holdings NV, at $5 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro
($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts
and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times
reported late on Sunday.
