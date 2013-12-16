版本:
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100 million pounds ($163 million), the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* U.S. insurer American International Group is valuing its aircraft-leasing business, which it is in talks to sell to AerCap Holdings NV, at $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro ($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

