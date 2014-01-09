Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Independent U.S. refiner PBF Energy has begun
talks with half a dozen of its rivals to consider jointly
lobbying Washington against lifting a decades-old ban on U.S.
crude oil exports, sources said on Wednesday.
* Singapore Airlines' new Indian joint venture
with Tata Sons has chosen Airbus A320
aircraft over Boeing's 737 to launch its operations in
the country, sources familiar with the decision said.
* Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply
full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least two Asian term
buyers in February, unchanged from January, industry sources
familiar with the matter said.
* Apollo Global Management LLC is looking to cash
out on its investment in the owner of Lighthouse Investment
Partners LLC, three years it after it backed the
fund-of-hedge-funds manager, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
has decided not to sell its Hungarian unit at this stage, two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday,
after media reports that such a deal could be imminent.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the world's biggest dealer in
over-the-counter metals derivatives, has added its metals
futures brokerage to the sale of its physical commodities
business, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Italy's stock market regulator has asked Monte dei Paschi
di Siena whether it intends to challenge in court a
decision by its top shareholder to delay a rights issue, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The Philippines, one of Asia's most active sovereign bond
issuers in the overseas debt market, has launched an offer for a
10-year benchmark global bond, with initial guidance at 4.5
percent area, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.
* Rolls-Royce is in talks to buy the marine
propulsion unit of Finnish power plant and ship engine maker
Wartsila, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
familiar with the matter.
* Novartis AG is in talks with Merck & Co Inc
MRK.N to exchange its animal-health and human vaccines
businesses for the drugmaker's over-the-counter health-products
unit, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the
matter.
* Three consortia, including Middle Eastern funds, are
bidding for Royal Dutch Shell's Australian service
stations in a A$3 billion ($2.68 billion) auction, the
Australian Financial Review reported Thursday, citing sources
close to Shell.
