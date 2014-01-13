Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Target Corp and Neiman Marcus are not the only U.S. retailers whose networks were breached over the holiday shopping season last year, according to sources familiar with attacks on other merchants that have yet to be publicly disclosed. The sources said that they involved retailers with outlets in malls, but declined to elaborate.

* Airlines have submitted bids seeking to purchase takeoff and landing rights at Reagan National Airport that American Airlines Group is required to sell under an agreement with the U.S. government, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Alcatel-Lucent SA is in talks to sell its enterprise business to potential buyers, including Unify GmbH & Co. KG, a Gores Group LLC and Siemens AG venture, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter. ()

* Toshiba Corp is in the final stages of buying around 10 percent of British nuclear power firm NuGen from French utility GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA, boosting its stake to around 60 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday without citing sources.

* India's Ahmedabad-based contract research and manufacturing services player Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd, is looking to sell its China plant to pare off some debt, the Business Standard reported Sunday, citing sources in the company. ()

