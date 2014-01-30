Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Google is close to settling a three-year European antitrust probe with "much better" concessions to allay concerns over blocking rivals such as Microsoft from internet search results, two sources said on Wednesday.
* Greece's biggest lender National Bank plans to shed its private equity business to boost its capital, three banking sources told Reuters.
* State Bank of India raised $1.2 billion through a share sale, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters, falling short of its $1.5 billion target and clouding the outlook for equity offerings by other banks in a slowing economy.
* Cable group Altice has narrowed the price range for its planned stock market debut to around the middle of the original range, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta may proceed with a planned London share listing as early as next week, sources said, that could value the retailer at $5 billion and deliver a big return for its backers including U.S. private equity firm TPG.
* Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's plan to buy 20 percent stake in Shriram Capital, the holding company for the group's financial services businesses, has hit a hurdle as stakeholders and the buyer are yet to agree on the quantum of stake that the Mumbai-based firm could own, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()
