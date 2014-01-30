UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Google is close to settling a three-year European antitrust probe with "much better" concessions to allay concerns over blocking rivals such as Microsoft from internet search results, two sources said on Wednesday.

* AT&T Inc remains interested in a potential acquisition of Vodafone Group even after giving up the option to bid for the UK carrier for six months, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* Greece's biggest lender National Bank plans to shed its private equity business to boost its capital, three banking sources told Reuters.

* State Bank of India raised $1.2 billion through a share sale, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters, falling short of its $1.5 billion target and clouding the outlook for equity offerings by other banks in a slowing economy.

* European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners is nearing a deal to invest in antivirus software developer Avast Software, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CVC is set to take a significant minority stake that would value Prague-based Avast at roughly $1 billion including debt, the people said. ()

* Cable group Altice has narrowed the price range for its planned stock market debut to around the middle of the original range, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta may proceed with a planned London share listing as early as next week, sources said, that could value the retailer at $5 billion and deliver a big return for its backers including U.S. private equity firm TPG.

* Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's plan to buy 20 percent stake in Shriram Capital, the holding company for the group's financial services businesses, has hit a hurdle as stakeholders and the buyer are yet to agree on the quantum of stake that the Mumbai-based firm could own, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()

