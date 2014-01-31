Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
Jan 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Hedge fund owners of TI Automotive have hired the advisory arm of Blackstone Group LP to evaluate a range of options for the auto parts maker, including an initial public offering or a sale to private equity, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP, TPG Capital LP and CVC Capital Partners Ltd are on a short list of buyout firms competing to acquire Gates Global Inc, in a deal expected to value the industrial company at $5 billion to $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* South Africa's Bidvest has bought the bulk of drugmaker Adcock Ingram's shares that traded on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, substantially lifting its stake in the company.
* Colombia's biggest financial entity, Bancolombia, will issue about 2.5 trillion pesos ($1.25 billion) of preferred shares in the local market, possibly within two weeks, sources close to the transaction told Reuters.
* Box, a Silicon Valley start-up that sells a cloud-based document sharing service to businesses, has filed for an initial public offering likely to value it at more than $2 billion, Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the situation. ()
* Clean energy producer Greenko Group Plc, is in talks to acquire Lanco Infratech's Budhil hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh for nearly 6.5 billion rupees ($103.71 million), the Mint newspaper reported, citing three people close to the development. ()
