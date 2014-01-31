UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hedge fund owners of TI Automotive have hired the advisory
arm of Blackstone Group LP to evaluate a range of options
for the auto parts maker, including an initial public offering
or a sale to private equity, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Two multi-billion dollar U.S. hedge funds - Scout Capital
Management LLC and Asia-focused Joho Capital LLC - are shutting
down after reporting strong performance during the global equity
rally of 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported late on
Thursday, citing letters to investors.
* Blackstone Group LP, TPG Capital LP and CVC Capital
Partners Ltd are on a short list of buyout firms
competing to acquire Gates Global Inc, in a deal expected to
value the industrial company at $5 billion to $6 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* South Africa's Bidvest has bought the bulk of
drugmaker Adcock Ingram's shares that traded on
Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters,
substantially lifting its stake in the company.
* Colombia's biggest financial entity, Bancolombia,
will issue about 2.5 trillion pesos ($1.25 billion) of preferred
shares in the local market, possibly within two weeks, sources
close to the transaction told Reuters.
* Box, a Silicon Valley start-up that sells a cloud-based
document sharing service to businesses, has filed for an initial
public offering likely to value it at more than $2 billion,
Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the
situation. ()
* Clean energy producer Greenko Group Plc, is in
talks to acquire Lanco Infratech's Budhil hydropower
project in Himachal Pradesh for nearly 6.5 billion rupees
($103.71 million), the Mint newspaper reported, citing three
people close to the development. ()
