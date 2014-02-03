Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next
two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move
that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy
deadline.
* Merck & Co Inc has received approaches from large
consumer companies interested in buying its consumer healthcare
business, best known for Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin
allergy medicine, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Sony Corp and Chinese technology company Lenovo
Group are in talks about a possible joint venture to
take over Sony's loss-making Vaio PC business overseas, Japanese
broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S.
private equity firm TPG, will announce plans for an
initial public share offering on Monday, a source close to the
deal said on Friday.
* Buyout group KKR has struck a deal to take a
roughly 10 percent stake in Berlin's top soccer club Hertha BSC,
a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc is in talks to buy
retailer Eddie Bauer Inc from private equity owner
Golden Gate Capital, according to a source familiar with the
talks.
* Dubai builder Arabtec has secured a 20 billion
dirhams ($5.5 billion) contract from Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
to build as many as 37 major buildings across the United Arab
Emirates, two sources aware of the matter said.
* Abu Dhabi's flagship energy and utilities company TAQA
is set to acquire two hydropower projects from India's
Jaypee Group at an enterprise valuation of 120 to 130
billion rupees ($1.92 billion to $2.07 billion) signalling a
growing appetite among foreign investors for infrastructure
assets, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources
involved in the process. ()
* Private equity investor Lone Star has hired Rothschild
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as advisers
for the planned sale of German corporate bank IKB, two
people familiar with the transaction said.
* Wayfair, the online home-furnishings site, is raising
around $150 million at a valuation of about $2 billion,
according to a person familiar with the matter, underscoring the
appeal of select online retailers.
* Intesa Sanpaolo is working on plans to set up an
internal bad bank to house a chunk of its 55 billion euros
($74.17 billion) of gross non-performing loans ahead of stress
tests by the European Central Bank, the Financial Times reported
on Sunday.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on