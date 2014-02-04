REFILE-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen
foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($405.55
million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters,
as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
* Liberty Global and Discovery Communications
have made a joint approach to CVC Capital
about buying a 49 percent stake in Formula One, the Telegraph
reported, without citing sources.
* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners
has selected banks to handle a stock market listing
of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge
of the matter said on Monday.
* Brazil's Investimentos e Participações em Infra-Estrutura
SA will delay its initial public offering until the second
quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said,
suggesting that investor concerns over recent turmoil in
emerging markets may have eased by then.
* Lenovo Group has turned to national security
insiders to win U.S. approval to buy Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility phone unit and International Business Machines
Corp's low-end server business, the Bloomberg news
reported, citing people familiar with the two deals. ()
* Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, the German lender
that received a government bailout, drew offers of as much as
350 million euros ($471.99 million) for Dublin-based Depfa Bank
Plc, the Bloomberg news reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter. ()
