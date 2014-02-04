UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen
foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($405.55
million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters,
as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
* Liberty Global and Discovery Communications
have made a joint approach to CVC Capital
about buying a 49 percent stake in Formula One, the Telegraph
reported, without citing sources.
* Prem Watsa-controlled Thomas Cook is in advanced
talks to buy India's Sterling Holiday Resorts at a 36
percent premium to the company's market price, the Economic
Times reported, citing three people close to the situation. ()
* Lotte Shopping Co, South Korea's biggest
shopping mall owner, has received approval from the Singapore
Exchange for an initial public offering of its
shopping malls in a deal that could raise as much as $1 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge
of the deal. ()
* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners
has selected banks to handle a stock market listing
of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge
of the matter said on Monday.
* Indian government's sale of a residual stake in Hindustan
Zinc Ltd may not go through this financial year due to
lack of time to complete the process, the Mint newspaper
reported, citing unidentified mines ministry officials. ()
* Brazil's Investimentos e Participações em Infra-Estrutura
SA will delay its initial public offering until the second
quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said,
suggesting that investor concerns over recent turmoil in
emerging markets may have eased by then.
* Lenovo Group has turned to national security
insiders to win U.S. approval to buy Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility phone unit and International Business Machines
Corp's low-end server business, the Bloomberg news
reported, citing people familiar with the two deals. ()
* Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, the German lender
that received a government bailout, drew offers of as much as
350 million euros ($471.99 million) for Dublin-based Depfa Bank
Plc, the Bloomberg news reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter. ()
