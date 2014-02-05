Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Sony Corp is in talks with investment fund Japan
Industrial Partners to sell its loss-making Vaio personal
computer division, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in
Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal's
website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
* Italy's mid-sized bank Carige, which needs to
plug an 800 million euro ($1.08 billion) capital shortfall, is
set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business
plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on
Tuesday.
* Italy's Versace is expected to choose between three
potential partners vying for a minority stake in the fashion
house around the end of February, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
* Italian private equity fund Investindustrial may consider
buying into a capital hike regional lender Banca Carige
is expected to launch soon once the terms of the
operation are known, a source close to Investindustrial said on
Tuesday.
* Indian construction company GMR Infrastructure
has deferred a $350 million initial public offering (IPO) that
was aimed at raising money and allowing private equity investors
to exit, the Economic Times reported, citing three unidentified
GMR officials. ()
* A group of investors led by India's IDFC Private Equity is
in initial talks with the GVK Group to buy a
significant minority stake in its airports business for $400
million, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter. ()
* Novartis AG is drawing interest from potential
bidders for its human-vaccines unit as talks to swap its
animal-health business for assets from Merck & Co slow
down, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge
of the matter. ()
* Indian Oil Corp, country's biggest refiner and
fuel retailer, plans to acquire a minority stake in a Canadian
shale gas and liquefied natural gas project for about $1
billion. The Cabinet is expected to approve it this month, the
Economic Times reported, citing senior government and industry
officials. ()
* Private equity-owned Continental Building Products Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $14 per share, an
underwriter told Reuters, significantly below its expected range
of $16-$18.
* Private equity firm Apax's acquisition of a 50.1 percent
stake in classified advertising publisher Trader Media is backed
with a 358 million pound ($583.35 million) subordinated loan
from a Goldman Sachs fund, banking sources told Reuters.
