UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Carlyle Group is nearing a deal
to acquire Illinois Tool Works Inc's industrial
packaging unit for more than $3 billion, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
* IBM, the world's biggest technology service
provider, is considering the sale of its semiconductor unit, and
has appointed Goldman Sachs to sound out possible buyers
for the business, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (syr66v)
* Swiss industrial conglomerate ABB Ltd is seeking
to divest several units whose sale could raise more than $1
billion in total proceeds, according to people familiar with the
matter, joining a list of large companies looking to shed
non-core businesses.
* Billionaire Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's move to
delist two of its companies, Reliance Broadcast Network
and Reliance MediaWorks, from the bourses is
part of a larger restructuring strategy which may involve
partially or fully selling some parts of its media and
entertainment business, the Mint newspaper reported, citing two
people familiar with the development. ()
* CVC Capital Partners Ltd, Carlyle Group LP
and PAI Partners SAS are among buyout firms considering offers
for a majority stake in Spanish food group Deoleo SA,
the Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. ()
* Private equity firm AEA Investors LP is in advanced talks
to acquire Gypsum Management and Supply Inc, a privately held
maker of specialty building materials, for more than $700
million, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* Papua New Guinea has decided to raise A$1.68 billion
($1.51 billion) to pay off a bond it issued to Abu Dhabi in 2009
instead of giving up a strategic stake in oil and gas producer
Oil Search, a source familiar with the decision told
Reuters.
* Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group is
looking to sell Osmose Holdings Inc, which makes wood
preservation chemicals and also provides services to railroads
and utilities, in a deal that could value the company at close
to $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
