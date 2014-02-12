Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The board of directors of Spain's cable operator ONO has agreed to start steps towards listing part of
the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest hedge fund
managers, is to shut its $2.3 billion emerging markets portfolio
after a bout of poor performance, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Indian Oil Corp is close to acquiring a 10
percent stake in Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd's
shale-gas assets and a liquefied natural gas project in the
Canadian province of British Columbia for 1 billion Canadian
dollars ($905.51 million), the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing two unidentified senior Indian government officials. ()
* State-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan agreed to
buy a minority stake in Squse Inc, a Kyoto-based maker of
robotic hands, the Bloomberg News reported, citing three people
with knowledge of the matter. ()
* Global private equity funds - TPG Capital, Advent
International and Everstone Capital - are in talks with
promoters of Servion Global Solutions to purchase a significant
minority stake in the Indian enterprise customer interaction
management provider, the Economic Times reported, citing three
people with direct knowledge of the development. ()
