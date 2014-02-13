UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 13The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, plans
to acquire No. 2 Time Warner Cable for $158.82 per share
in an all-stock deal worth $45.2 billion that is expected to be
announced on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with
the matter.
* France's Danone is weighing a sale of its tube
feeding products unit which could fetch over 3 billion euros
($4.10 billion) as it expands its dairy business in
higher-growth emerging markets, three people familiar with the
deal said.
* Merck's effort to sell its portfolio of well-known
consumer brands including Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin
allergy pills is kicking into high gear, with big consumer and
health care industry players expected to put in bids that could
top $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. ()
* PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal
with Dongfeng and France to raise up to 4 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh capital and deepen cooperation
with the Chinese carmaker, sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Wayfair LLC, the online home-goods retailer, has contacted
banks about managing an initial public offering, Bloomberg News
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()
* The private equity owners of Kronos Inc have
rejected bids that valued the human resources software company
at more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter, leaving in limbo what would have been one of the largest
technology leveraged buyouts of the last 12 months.
* India's United Spirits has hired banks to help
in the sale of its Whyte & Mackay Scotch whisky business, which
could fetch 450 million pounds ($746.3 million) and is expected
to kick off next week, sources told Reuters.
* Commodity trading houses Glencore and Mercuria are among
the shortlisted consortiums expected to make final bids on
Nigerian energy assets worth around $3 billion that three oil
majors are selling, sources close to the process say.
* J. C. Penney Co Inc could generate $200 million
from the planned land development around its Texas headquarters,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an analysis of property
records and a project estimate.
* India's NTPC Ltd is evaluating taking over at
least six projects, including Larsen and Toubro Ltd's
Rajpura project in Punjab and all the thermal power projects of
the debt-laden Jaypee Group, as it seeks to consolidate its
presence as the country's largest power generation company,
leveraging the cash on its books and the bargains on offer, the
Mint newspaper reported, citing a company executive. ()
* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd, which is 38.9
percent owned by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), is
exploring the possibility of acquiring UEM Builders Bhd to
strengthen its construction arm, the Edge Financial Daily
reported, citing unidentified sources.
* Chinese cosmetics retailer Jumei.com has tapped banks for
an initial public offering in the United States, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's
plans. ()
* Macquarie Group Ltd and Glencore Xstrata Plc
dropped out of bidding for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
Australian oil refinery and filling stations, Bloomberg
News reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.
* KKR & Co, Apax Partners LLP and Canada's Onex Corp
, are among five private-equity firms weighing bids for
Canadian satellite company Telesat Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()
