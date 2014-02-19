Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The European Union antitrust regulator will in the coming
days formally object to Telefonica's proposed 8.6
billion euro ($11.83 billion) bid for KPN's German
unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza is
planning a cash call for up to 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion)
with a view to buying another lender, two sources with knowledge
of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
* India's Tech Mahindra has shown interest in
buying a sizeable equity stake in Jignesh Shah-owned Financial
Technologies, the Economic Times reported, citing a
person familiar with the talks. ()
* The IPO of TPG Specialty Lending Inc is expected to be
completed later this quarter or next quarter, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The
lender expects to raise between $150 million and $200 million,
the person added, and will use some of the proceeds to pay down
existing debt. ()
* French government-owned power utility Electricité de
France SA is in talks with Indian infrastructure conglomerate
GMR Group to acquire a stake in the latter's
900-megawatt (MW) Upper Karnali hydropower project in Nepal, the
Mint newspaper reported. ()
* Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer,
will move forward with a planned offering of 10-year, U.S.
dollar-denominated global bonds during the first half of the
year, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on