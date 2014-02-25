RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Sina Corp has hired Credit Suisse AG CSGN.VX and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a U.S. initial public offering worth about $500 million of its Sina Weibo microblogging service, a source familiar with the plans said on Monday.

* Malaysia's Matrix Capacity Petroleum Bhd, a shell company set up to buy energy assets, plans to list shares on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange in a deal that two financial sources said could raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($304.41 million) in the second half of 2014.

* The owner of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH is considering a stock market listing for Germany's second-largest private hospitals chain, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Blue Buffalo, the premium dog food business, has been talking to possible bookrunners for a stock market listing, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* South Korea's Naver Corp said it had no plans to sell a stake in its mobile-messaging service Line Corp after a media report that Japan's SoftBank Corp was seeking to buy part of the fast-growing mobile app operator.

* The owners of helicopter transport services firm Avincis have invited banks to pitch for an initial public offering that could value the firm at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.33 billion), three sources familiar with the situation said.

* KKR has received bids for Ipreo, a capital markets data and software provider for banks, from rival buyout groups Blackstone and Carlyle that value the business at close to $800 million, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the process. ()

* Talks between Glencore Xstrata Plc and the Chinese buyers of its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru have hit a snag over the price, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ()

* Markit and Virtu, the two unique financial technology companies are preparing multibillion dollar initial public offerings, with both seeking New York listings in the coming months, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans. ()

* Procter & Gamble Co is seeking to sell MDVIP, a personalized health-care operator catering to the wealthy, in what would be the latest divestment by a consumer goods and health-care company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* India's Jaiprakash Associates is in talks to sell its 74 percent stake in two cement joint ventures with country's largest steel maker SAIL to Holcim-owned ACC for Rs 29 billion ($467.40 million), the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()

* Boeing Co is struggling to find buyers for 11 of its earliest 787 Dreamliners valued at $1.1 billion after two airlines dropped orders for the holdover models from the jet's troubled birth, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people briefed on the plans. ()

* Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will invest Rs 20 billion ($322.35 million) in the wholly owned infrastructure development arm of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, the Economic Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. ()

* India's Bhushan Steel is negotiating with lenders led by State Bank of India for a Rs 70 billion ($1.13 billion) loan, ostensibly for capacity expansion, but some bankers say it was a kind of roll-over which may be needed to avoid a potential loan restructuring, the Economic Times reported, citing two bankers who did not want to be identified.

