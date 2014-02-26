UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hutchison's Three Ireland is prepared to sell radio spectrum and continue a network sharing deal with a rival in order to win EU approval of its $1 billion bid for Telefonica's O2 Ireland, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group has entered into exclusive talks to buy Tyco International Inc's South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at around $2 billion, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Line Corp , a Japan-based mobile messaging service operator, has not received an offer for a stake purchase from SoftBank Corp, the company's chief operating officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Organisers for Russian hypermarkets chain Lenta's planned London stock market listing have specified a price range of $10-$11 per global depositary receipt, a source close to the placement said on Tuesday.

* J Crew Group Inc, the retailer owned by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners LP, is interviewing banks as it weighs an initial public offering in the U.S. later this year, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Israel's Strauss Group unit, Strauss Coffee, is likely to list in September in New York or Amsterdam, a source familiar with Strauss Coffee said on Tuesday, allowing TPG Capital Management to halve its 25-percent stake.

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is weighing a merger with rival TI Automotive, looking to combine the world's two largest suppliers of fluid systems for cars and trucks, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore project is close to finalising a $7.8 billion financing deal, sources said, a vital step towards an end-2015 start for the giant mine in Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara district.

* Shares in Wirecard's planned capital increase will be offered in a range of 32.25-33.00 euros ($44.29-$$45.32) apiece, two financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Property developer PT Eureka Prima Jakarta, formerly known as PT Laguna Cipta Griya, plans to buy 65 percent shares in Senopati Penthouse worth between 150 billion Indonesian rupiah and 325 billion Indonesian rupiah ($12.86 million - $27.86 million) from PT Senopati Aryani Prima, according to newspaper reports.

* Promoters and two private equity (PE) shareholders of mid-market software services provider KPIT Technologies have begun negotiations with PE and strategic investors to sell a significant minority stake in the company, the Economic Times reported, citing four people with knowledge of the development. ()

* Panasonic Corp is inviting a number of Japanese materials suppliers to join it in investing in a U.S. car battery plant it plans to build with Tesla Motors Inc, with investment expected to reach more than 100 billion yen ($978.67 million), the Nikkei reported.

* American Tower Corp is working towards a bid for Viom Networks, the telecommunications tower company majority-owned by Tata Teleservices, the Economic Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. ()

* The private equity owner of Catalina Marketing has received bids for the retail database operator from rival funds Silver Lake and Berkshire Partners, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, may pick up 5 percent stake in state-run power equipment maker BHEL in a block deal, the Economic Times reported, citing a government official. ()

