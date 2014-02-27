UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Biomet Inc, the U.S. medical device maker that was taken
private by a private equity consortium for $11.4 billion in
2007, has hired underwriters for an initial public offering
later this year, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Private equity giant Carlyle Group is expected to
bid for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's New Zealand
waste management business, competing with state funds from both
New Zealand and China in a deal that could fetch about NZ$1
billion ($830.20 million), a source close to the sale told
Reuters.
* US buyout house Blackstone is nearing agreement to
buy a minority stake in Italian luxury group Versace, in a move
highlighting private equity groups' growing interest in high-end
fashion brands, the Financial Times reported, citing two people
with knowledge of the talks. ()
* Offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services
Holdings (POSH), part of the business empire of Malaysia's
richest man Robert Kuok, has begun tapping investors for a
listing in Singapore that may raise up to $400 million, two
sources said on Thursday.
* Petroliam Nasional(Petronas) wants to sell its
stakes in five offshore oilfields in Vietnam for a combined $300
million, two company sources said, as the Malaysian state oil
firm streamlines its assets and raises funds for expansion.
* The board of cash-strapped real estate group Risanamento
is set to give the final green light on Thursday to a
sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts
to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said.
* Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has amassed $6.25 billion for
its latest flagship private equity fund after it got
oversubscribed, turning down as much as $2 billion from
investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.
