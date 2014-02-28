Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is in the late
stage of negotiations to buy Catalina Marketing Corp from
Hellman & Friedman LLC, according to people familiar with the
matter, in a deal expected to be worth more than $2 billion.
* US-based EBay has increased its stake in Snapdeal by
investing $133.77 million in India's second largest online
retailer, which will help it compete against the likes of
Flipkart and Amazon in one of the fastest-growing markets for
e-commerce in the world, the Economic Times reported, citing
people familiar with the negotiations. ()
* Russian retailer Lenta has set a price for its planned
London stock market listing at $10 per global depositary
receipt, closer to the lower limit of the initial range of
$9.5-$11.5, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.
* Bouygues, France's third-place mobile operator,
has hired investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a
potential tie-up with larger rival Vivendi's SFR, said
two people close to the situation.
* State-owned Chinese food giant Cofco Corp is
buying a 51 percent stake in privately owned Netherlands-based
grain trader Nidera, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the situation. ()
* Light Tower Rentals, which provides rental equipment and
services to the oil field industry, is exploring a sale that may
fetch around $700 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Online-marketing software company HubSpot Inc has started
the process for an initial public offering and is working with
Morgan Stanley on a potential deal, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Private equity firm Kedaara Capital is in advanced talks
with Mahindra Logistics, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra
Ltd, to invest $60 million to $70 million for a
significant minority stake, the Mint reported, citing two people
involved in the negotiations. ()
* Sandwich chain Quiznos is preparing to file for
bankruptcy-court protection within weeks as it contends with
unhappy franchisees and a $570 million debt load, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people with direct knowledge of
the matter. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on