Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.
March 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Loral Space & Communications Inc has hired boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to advise its independent directors as it explores a potential sale of the company, people close to the matter said on Monday.
* After months of talks, Dish Network Corp and Walt Disney Co have reached a long-term programming agreement that allows the No. 2 satellite provider to carry Disney-owned networks such as ABC and ESPN, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Consumer goods company Unilever is seeking bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
* U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival Lorillard Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()
* Washington D.C., law firm Patton Boggs LLP has hired a team of advisers to aid in an overhaul of the firm's financial structure, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting company's managing partner Edward Newberry in an exclusive interview. ()
* Vivendi has asked bidders for its telecom unit SFR to submit preliminary offers by Wednesday night, said one person close to the situation, putting pressure on Bouygues , a latecomer to the auction whose bid faces antitrust issues.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Matt Mallgrave from Credit Suisse to head its cash equities trading in the Americas and made several other senior staff changes as part of a push to strengthen in cash equities.