Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported on Monday by media:
* Britain's Co-operative Group is set to pay up to
3.66 million pounds ($6.12 million) in pay and benefits to its
chief executive this year and hike the salaries of other senior
executives, the Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Classified Ventures LLC, a joint venture of five media
companies, has put its online listings business, Cars.com, up
for sale at a price of up to $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.
* Italy's biggest utility Enel Green Power and oil
services company Saipem SpA will sign an agreement in
the coming months to plan and build thermal power plants round
the world, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a coterie of investors,
including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, are eyeing a
multi-billion pound stock market launch of corporate pensions
insurer Rothesay Life, people familiar with the matter told the
Financial Times on Sunday. ()
* A committee of board directors at Vivendi met on
Saturday to review rival offers for telecoms unit SFR and
prepare a meeting of the supervisory council possibly at the end
of the week, sources close to the matter said.
* The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Vestar Capital Partners are nearing a deal to buy Hearthside
Food Solutions LLC for more than $1.1 billion, people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
