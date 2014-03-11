RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media On Tuesday:
* Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S.
sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that
could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.
* Bidders have started submitting binding offers for DEA
, the oil and gas production unit of German utility
RWE, and a deal could be struck as early as this
month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* JD.com Inc., the Chinese retailing website that filed for
a $1.5 billion U.S. initial share sale in January, may kick off
its offering in the second quarter, three people with knowledge
of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* Blackstone Group Inc and TPG Capital are preparing to bid
about $5.5 billion for auto-parts and industrial products maker
Gates Global Inc, a person with knowledge of the matter told
Bloomberg. ()
