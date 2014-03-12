RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 1-S.Korea to "wait and see" after Trump threat to scrap free trade deal
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
March 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Fortum Oyj's sale of its Swedish electricity grid is drawing interest from bidders including billionaire Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Canadian pension investor Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc, people familiar with the process told Bloomberg. ()
* Walt Disney Co is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei off 5-week high as rally fizzles ahead of holiday week