Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, is in
advanced negotiations with billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi
Ruia of the steel-to-BPO conglomerate Essar to write
them a cheque of more than a billion dollars to help buy out
minority shareholders in London-listed Essar Energy, the
Economic Times reported. ()
* Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud marketing
software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest
from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
* The Singer sewing machine company, largely credited with
helping develop the U.S. fashion industry by allowing clothes to
be made more cheaply and efficiently, is exploring a sale that
could fetch more than $500 million, three people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
