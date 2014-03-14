UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
* NuvoTV, an English-language cable channel for Latinos backed by Jennifer Lopez, made an offer for the Fuse cable channel including cash and equity valued at more than $200 million, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP is nearing a deal to acquire education software provider Skillsoft Ltd for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Wesco International - CEO John J. Engel's 2016 total compensation was $7 million versus $6 million in 2015