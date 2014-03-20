版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 12:39 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Sime Darby has approached Temasek Holdings for a place in the consortium that made an offer for the shares of Olam International that it does not yet own, sources said.

* Food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc is weighing a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, joining a list of suitors that includes much larger rival Tyson Foods Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Oak Investment Partners are in talks to sell iHealth Technologies Inc in a deal that could value the medical claims company at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐