Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
April 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Marketing software company Yodle has selected banks for an initial public offering that is expected to come later this year and could raise $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Pattonair, a privately held aircraft replacement parts distributor, is preparing to sell itself in a deal that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which has been hit by a series of scandals, shelved plans to sell debt in local and international debt markets later this year, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
* Sheridan Healthcare Inc, a physician services company, has hired banks for an initial public offering, which may raise between $400 million and $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indian state-owned Oil India Ltd plans to raise $900 million in foreign debt to refinance a loan taken to fund its share of a stake in a super-giant Mozambique gas field acquired jointly with Oil and Natural Gas Corp, PTI in the Economic Times reported, quoting a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2oP8kqu) Further company coverage: