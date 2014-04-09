RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
April 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Goldman Sachs Group and U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus are among the companies that have advanced to the
next round of the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong
Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Zayo Group LLC is exploring an initial public offering
that could value the fiber network company at close to $7
billion, people familiar with the matter said, amid strong
investor appetite for telecommunication firms offering more
bandwidth.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is
in advanced talks to sell its printing-ink maker, Flint Group,
to Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs Group's
private equity arm, two people familiar with the transaction
said on Tuesday.
* British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is the
frontrunner in a race to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo
, two banking sources said on Tuesday, a deal that has
taken on political dimensions in Spain.
* Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale
of Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc (ASM) that could value the
consumer marketing solutions provider at between $3 billion and
$4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc could shut down Sigma X,
one of the world's largest private stock-trading venues, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* KKR & Co LP, the private-equity firm run by Henry
Kravis and George Roberts, is offering its investors a minority
stake in Visma AS, a Norwegian software company, Bloomberg
reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/byz38v)
* Rhone Capital LLC is in advanced talks to acquire a German
chemical joint venture owned by Ashland Inc and Clariant
AG valued at about 250 million euros ($345 million),
people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/zuz38v)
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA borrowed 4 billion reais
($1.8 billion) in a 17-year loan from Banco Bradesco SA
to help pay for work on the Abreu e Lima refinery in
northeastern Brazil, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Tuesday.
* New York state's top insurance regulator has sent
subpoenas to four U.S. insurance companies as part of a probe of
potential sanctions violations involving Iran, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Esha Vaaish in Bangalore)