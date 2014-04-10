UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on Freshpet LLC, El Pollo Loco Inc, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Go Daddy Group)
April 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as
$5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
* Freshpet LLC, maker of a healthy variety of cat and dog
food, has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Credit
Suisse Group AG to lead an IPO by the end of the year,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Fast-food chicken chain El Pollo Loco Inc has selected
investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Morgan Stanley
to lead an IPO of the private equity-owned company later this
year, according to people familiar with the matter.
* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plans
to begin phasing out sales of generic drugs branded as Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd products in the United States, after
completing a $3.2 billion takeover of its loss-making rival by
the year end, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Bloomberg LP will take over control of one of the two
largest commodity price baskets in the world as Swiss bank UBS
steps away from the index business, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
* TPG Capital Management LP has raised $2.9 billion
for its sixth Asian fund after an overhaul of its senior
management in the region sped up the process, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/maj48v)
* The Go Daddy Group - the Internet registrar best known for
cheeky, controversial ads - has hired Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan Chase to coordinate a stock sale that could take place
later this year, a person briefed on the matter told the New
York Times on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/zaj48v)
* Representatives of Jet Airways and UAE's Etihad
Airways met officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of
India and sought an early clearance to their 20.6 billion rupees
($342.7 million) deal from the country's capital market
watchdog, the Economic Times reported quoting the Press Trust of
India. (r.reuters.com/ryh48v)
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
