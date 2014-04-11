Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy's Anima Holding is set to price its initial public offering at 4.20-4.25 euros per share, the top of a revised range, valuing the asset manager at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion), three market sources said on Thursday.

* Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Etihad Airways Chief Executive James Hogan on Thursday to discuss a potential investment in national carrier Alitalia, a source in the premier's office said.

* The investment affairs division of the Association of British Insurers, a British trade body, is to merge with the Investment Management Association, to create a focal point for asset managers, Sky News reported.

* A group of investors is seeking to buy bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox for a token payment of one bitcoin, or about $400, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

* The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)