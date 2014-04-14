Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Morgan Stanley's private equity arm is in advanced talks to sell Learning Care Group Inc, the second-largest for-profit child care provider in North America, to buyout firm American Securities LLC, people familiar with the matter said.

* Michael Foods Group Inc is in advanced talks to sell itself for close to $2.5 billion, with Tyson Foods Inc and Post Holdings Inc emerging as final contenders to clinch a deal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* India's No.2 smartphone marker Micromax Informatics Ltd has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korean peer Pantech Co Ltd as part of its drive to expand overseas and go upmarket, two sources said on Monday.

* Swedish private equity fund EQT Partners has put Taiwanese TV network GTV on the market for T$6 billion ($200 million), becoming the latest foreign investor aiming to exit Taiwan, the Economic Daily reported on Monday.

* Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is ready to invest $1 to $2 billion in Telecom Italia if its biggest shareholder Telefonica pulled out from the Italian phone group, according to newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore,.

* South African furniture and household goods maker Steinhoff plans a stock market listing for its European unit this year, German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.

* India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd intends to sell 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) worth of assets in 2014-15 to cut debt, the Mint newspaper reported, citing three people close to the development. (link.reuters.com/jub58v)

* Billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Group, which runs India's largest mobile operator by revenue and subscribers, is in advanced talks to form a cash-and-carry joint venture with French retailer Carrefour, having broken off its six-year strategic partnership with the world's largest retail company, Walmart Stores Inc, in October 2013, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with negotiations. (link.reuters.com/dub58v)

($1 = 30.0145 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 60.1200 Indian rupees)