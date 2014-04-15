Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Greece's largest lender National Bank has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for a planned equity offering to plug its 2.18 billion euro ($3.01 billion) capital shortfall, a senior banker familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.
* Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd have reached a basic agreement to form a company this autumn as part of their plan to combine their chip design and development operations, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Juniper Networks Inc, the network gear maker under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp to restructure, is exploring a sale of its mobile security unit Junos Pulse, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and entertainment company Cineplex Inc have together emerged as the leading contender to buy restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
