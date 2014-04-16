Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Oronova names Ralph Gillcrist CEO
* Gillcrist will also be appointed to company's board of directors and Nightingale will step down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share - below its expected range - a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.
* A consortium of eight 'anchor' investors have committed to buying a 25-30 percent stake in stock exchange operator Euronext ahead of a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2.07 billion) listing by current owner IntercontinentalExchange, which is expected in June, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.
* ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Privately owned luxury group Labelux has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a possible London market flotation of Jimmy Choo this autumn that could value the upmarket shoemaker at over 900 million pounds ($1.51 billion), industry and financial sources said.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) ($1 = 0.5977 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)
* Gillcrist will also be appointed to company's board of directors and Nightingale will step down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers