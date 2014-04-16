UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
(Adds Alibaba Group)
April 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share - below its expected range - a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.
* Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N is expected to file the prospectus for its U.S. initial public offering next week, sources said on Wednesday, moving closer to what could be the biggest-ever listing by a technology firm.
* A consortium of eight 'anchor' investors have committed to buying a 25-30 percent stake in stock exchange operator Euronext ahead of a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2.07 billion) listing by current owner IntercontinentalExchange, which is expected in June, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.
* ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Privately owned luxury group Labelux has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a possible London market flotation of Jimmy Choo this autumn that could value the upmarket shoemaker at over 900 million pounds ($1.51 billion), industry and financial sources said.
April 19 Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged.
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus