UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

United Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.17
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports diluted earnings per share of $0.17 and a ttm cash dividend yield of 3.98%
April 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc is close to a deal to acquire eggs and dairy producer and distributor Michael Foods Group Inc for $2.5 billion, prevailing over a rival bid from Tyson Foods Inc, said a person familiar with the matter.
* Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Electronic Funds Source LLC in a deal that could value the transportation services payments company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Home Depot Inc is putting a lid on new-store openings and focusing its expansion efforts on e-commerce, which presents some logistical challenges for a retailer that sells a lot of bulky materials, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, is evaluating a sale or a merger with a rival bank in a potential $5 billion deal, several bankers familiar with the situation said.
* PACC Offshore Services Holdings could raise at least S$388.27 million ($310.5 million) after pricing its initial public offering near the bottom of the pricing range indicated earlier, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Discovery Communications has dropped out of bidding to buy Britain's free-to-air Channel 5, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Germany's ThyssenKrupp has agreed a 2 billion euro ($2.76 billion), three-year revolving credit facility to replace an existing 2.5 billion euro facility that was due to mature in July, banking sources said.
* Australian developer Meriton Group is considering a A$3 billion ($2.81 billion) offer from a Chinese developer for half its apartment business, according to a media report, highlighting increasing Chinese interest in Australia's housing market.
* Britain's veteran entrepreneurs Nick Leslau and Sir Tom Hunter are set to return to the stock market with a flotation of property assets worth 1.5 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/kez58v)
* Chemtura Corp plans to sell its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, April 27 Comcast Corp's quarterly profit topped estimates on strong growth in cable and internet subscribers and hits such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Get Out" boosted movie revenue, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator said on Thursday.
* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc - CEO Peter M. Carlino's 2016 total compensation $12.0 million versus $16.8 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppStyW) Further company coverage: