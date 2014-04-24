Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British insurance company Saga is planning to announce its intention to float next week in a London stock market debut that could value the company at 3 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* General Electric Co is in talks to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's largest custody bank, is working with Goldman Sachs Inc to find buyers for its corporate trust arm, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

