Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* Foxconn Technology Group will decide in October whether to
proceed with a planned $1 billion manufacturing project in
Indonesia after a new government takes office, a company source
said on Thursday.
* Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in
recent months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed,
according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest
example of a U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to
lower its tax rate.
* Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26.5
percent stake in loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture
Tata Teleservices Ltd and exit the country as it
struggles with tough price competition, sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
* Citgo Petroleum Corp has pushed back the
planned overhaul of a 21,000 barrel-per-day alkylation unit at
its 163,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery until June from April,
sources familiar with refinery operations said on
Thursday.
* Neovia Logistics LLC, a logistics services provider backed
by industrial equipment conglomerate Caterpillar Inc, is
exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Bank of America
Corp to pay more than $13 billion to settle allegations
the bank overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during
the housing bubble, according to Bloomberg News.
* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell
his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's
Brickman unit, the Financial Times
reported.
* London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC
Holding Plc's global headquarters, is up for sale and
could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record
price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)