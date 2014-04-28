RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
April 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Premier Oil has rejected two secret bid
approaches from Ophir Energy, which wants to forge a 3
billion pounds ($5 billion) combined oil exploration group, a
person with knowledge of the matter said on
Sunday.
* Merck & Co Inc is in the final stages of selling
its consumer healthcare unit for close to $14 billion, with
Bayer AG and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc among
final contenders to clinch a deal as soon as next week, people
familiar with the matter said.
* The chief executives of advertising companies Publicis
and Omnicom Group are working together to
resolve a seven-month-old struggle over who will be chief
financial officer of their combined group if the $35 billion
merger is completed, three people close to the deal said on
Sunday.
* An Abu Dhabi state-owned fund is financing a quarter of
Etisalat's 4.2 billion euro purchase of Vivendi's
stake in Maroc Telecom, said three bank
sources with knowledge of the deal, adding it should close this
week.
* German drugmaker Bayer AG is exploring the sale
of its $10 billion plastics unit to focus on growing its health
business, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)