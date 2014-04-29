Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Germany's Siemens is due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Allergan Inc, facing an unsolicited bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is preparing to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* China's top refiner Sinopec Corp is scaling back billions of dollars in petrochemical investments in the face of growing U.S. competition in the sector and rising local opposition to oil and gas plants over environmental concerns.
* American Realty Capital Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust, is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp in deal that could value the company at about $6.4 billion, the Financial Times reported.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company