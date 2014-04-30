Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British bank Barclays Plc will next week announce
the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core
that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of
its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Spanish utility Iberdrola has hired Morgan
Stanley to explore the sale of a minority stake in its Spanish
distribution business, a source with knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
* Sanofi SA is looking to sell a portfolio of
mature drugs that could fetch between $7 billion and $8 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter, yet another
example of drugmakers trying to shed non-core assets and focus
on high-growth areas.
