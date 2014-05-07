Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* France's Casino hired Morgan Stanley & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co to list its global e-commerce platform spanning from Brazil to Thailand, a person familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday, as the group confronts competition from U.S. giant Amazon Inc and Chinese rival Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N.

* Italian state-owned Fincantieri plans to list a stake close to 50 percent in its initial public offering on the Milan bourse, a source close to matter said on Tuesday.

* Information technology consulting company Presidio Inc has tapped Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG to explore an initial public offering or a sale that could value the company at close to $1.5 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.

* B/E Aerospace, which made a surprise announcement of reviewing strategic alternatives on Sunday, is actively engaging in early stage conversations with potential buyers but is not in advanced talks with any company, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Russian telecom operator Sistema JSFC has sought government approval to raise its stake up to 100 percent in its Indian unit Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd, becoming the second telco after UK's Vodafone to move towards fully owning its local venture, the Economic Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the proposal. (r.reuters.com/mad29v)

* Ultratech Cement Ltd, India's biggest maker of the construction material, is looking to buy the local assets of Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/nad29v)

